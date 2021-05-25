Sicart Associates LLC Purchases New Holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASM. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,500,000. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ASM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. 8,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,740. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $130.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.43. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.82.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 103.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

