Sicart Associates LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FNV. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Franco-Nevada to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

NYSE FNV traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $149.98. 30,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,544. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.85 and a 200-day moving average of $129.27. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.