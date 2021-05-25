Sicart Associates LLC Sells 12,214 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,163 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 12,214 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 2.1% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.18.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $148.91. The company had a trading volume of 38,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,979. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

