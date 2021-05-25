Sicart Associates LLC Sells 200 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,803,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.76. 37,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,242. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.88 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The firm has a market cap of $172.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

