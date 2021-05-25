Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC trimmed its stake in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,990 shares during the quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s holdings in California BanCorp were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in California BanCorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 452,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in California BanCorp by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in California BanCorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in California BanCorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in California BanCorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 169,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CALB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.76. 17,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.12. California BanCorp has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.00 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 11.18%.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to medium-sized businesses and professional firms in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

