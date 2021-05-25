Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

FLOT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.81. 497,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

