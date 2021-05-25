Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,364 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,364 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 56,514 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 528,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,936,000 after acquiring an additional 120,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 85,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,433 shares during the last quarter.

SPSM stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.45. 1,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,936. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36.

