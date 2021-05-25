Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 3,236 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 28,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter.

BSJP stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $24.72.

