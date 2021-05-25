Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Peritus High Yield ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Peritus High Yield ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Peritus High Yield ETF by 8,694.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in Peritus High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Peritus High Yield ETF by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Peritus High Yield ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Get Peritus High Yield ETF alerts:

Peritus High Yield ETF stock opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14. Peritus High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $32.80.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.