Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Lincoln National stock opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $71.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.72.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

