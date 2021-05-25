Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 13,838 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,838 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.08% of uniQure worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in uniQure by 42.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 81.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 67.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 153.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 47.1% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $188,534.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,895 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,619.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,415.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $736,117. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

QURE opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.28. uniQure has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $71.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

