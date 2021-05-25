Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 2,536 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,505 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 237,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of BK opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

