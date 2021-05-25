Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,548 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 16,318.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 164,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 163,186 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 255,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

OUNZ stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $16.31 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66.

