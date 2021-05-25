Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $782 million-$836 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $702.58 million.

Shares of SIMO opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $74.10.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIMO. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

