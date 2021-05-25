Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.33 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will report $25.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.54 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $15.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year sales of $106.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.60 million to $107.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $145.51 million, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $147.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The company had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $33,765.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $536,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,823.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,642. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,663,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,240,000 after acquiring an additional 187,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 757.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 58,310 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4,474.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 41,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40,268 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SILK opened at $46.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.42. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 10.11.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.