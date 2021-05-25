Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SBTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silverback Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $26.51 on Monday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.36 million and a P/E ratio of -2.34.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). Equities analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBTX. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $135,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.