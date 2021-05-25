Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.20

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.20 and traded as high as $26.16. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $26.16, with a volume of 32,810 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $1.5282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 1,213.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

