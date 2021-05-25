Skrumble Network (SKM) Price Down 34.7% Over Last 7 Days

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Skrumble Network has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $523,121.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skrumble Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Skrumble Network has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00068194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017320 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.81 or 0.00942854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,750.67 or 0.09883211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Skrumble Network Profile

Skrumble Network is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

