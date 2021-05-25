SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SkyWater Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SKYT. Piper Sandler began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

SKYT opened at $29.30 on Monday. SkyWater Technology has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $29.73.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

