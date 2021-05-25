SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $78.17 and last traded at $77.92, with a volume of 11771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.41.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day moving average is $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.66.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

