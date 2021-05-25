Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC cut its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for 3.8% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.91. The company had a trading volume of 62,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,382. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.38 billion and a PE ratio of -60.47. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.93.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total value of $3,083,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,759,614.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,354,025 shares of company stock valued at $303,940,126. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.