SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Shares Gap Down to $7.50

Shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $6.76. SOC Telemed shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 6,414 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TLMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SOC Telemed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $512.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

