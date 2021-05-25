Solana Price Tops $29.62 on Exchanges (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, Solana has traded down 46.1% against the US dollar. One Solana coin can currently be bought for $29.62 or 0.00078025 BTC on popular exchanges. Solana has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion and $994.30 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00068745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.52 or 0.00941663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.78 or 0.09857910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 494,519,162 coins and its circulating supply is 272,637,428 coins. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Solana is solana.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.