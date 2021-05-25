Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.14

Shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and traded as high as $3.49. Sotherly Hotels shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 78,375 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.38% and a negative net margin of 77.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $74,130.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 391,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,116.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.