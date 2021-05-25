Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1,300.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,484 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,633,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,535,000 after acquiring an additional 39,168 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,422,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,369,000 after acquiring an additional 144,372 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,866,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,195,000 after acquiring an additional 645,551 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN opened at $164.44 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $170.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.66.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.