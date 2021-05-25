Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USHY. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,597,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 62,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 479.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 60,180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.07.

