Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $174.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $316.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

