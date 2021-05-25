Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 14,073 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 259.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,073 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 825.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 519.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 211,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 177,657 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,559,000 after purchasing an additional 51,835 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,034.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 142,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 135,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.54 and a 200-day moving average of $109.42. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $111.24.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

