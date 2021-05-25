Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,579,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

