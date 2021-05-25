Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 4,502 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

