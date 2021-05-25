Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $2.03 Million Position in Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 73,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 1.64% of Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TDSE opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86. Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $27.92.

