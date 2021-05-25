S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,662,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 212,031 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.33% of S&P Global worth $6,232,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global stock opened at $379.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.54. The company has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $398.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

