SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Marino Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,346,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,188,000 after buying an additional 519,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.65. The company had a trading volume of 694,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,306,151. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.13 and a 200-day moving average of $170.13.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

