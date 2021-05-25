Spruce House Investment Management LLC Sells 260,100 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) insider Spruce House Investment Management LLC sold 260,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.34, for a total transaction of C$15,954,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,725,143 shares in the company, valued at C$351,182,561.68.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$47.85.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

