Stably USD Price Tops $1.02 on Exchanges (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $591,777.62 and approximately $44,675.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,547,746 coins and its circulating supply is 580,114 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

