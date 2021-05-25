Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 91.71 ($1.20).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 98 ($1.28) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Stagecoach Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, insider Brian Souter sold 133,660 shares of Stagecoach Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total value of £125,640.40 ($164,149.99). Also, insider Ray O’Toole acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £2,820 ($3,684.35).

Shares of SGC stock traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 88.20 ($1.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,890. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 95.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 82.92. The company has a market capitalization of £485.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54. Stagecoach Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

