Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCBFF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Investec lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

SCBFF traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

