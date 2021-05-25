Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SLFPF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SLFPF stock remained flat at $$3.70 during trading on Tuesday. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,091. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

