Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 21,851 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

