Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 15,814 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in LKQ by 4.0% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 3.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in LKQ by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in LKQ by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in LKQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average is $40.26. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $51.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

