Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.05% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,982,000 after buying an additional 3,065,758 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,933,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,800,000 after purchasing an additional 117,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,465,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,782,000 after purchasing an additional 760,661 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,742,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,135,000 after purchasing an additional 159,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,320,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,646,000 after purchasing an additional 175,368 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $33.71.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,733 shares of company stock valued at $20,198,558 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

