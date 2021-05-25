Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $7.08 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 29.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,612 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $1,418,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $4,577,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,442 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,078,000 after purchasing an additional 145,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,434 shares in the last quarter.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Shares of VICI opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

