Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 26,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,444.1% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $403.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.47. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 7,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.91, for a total transaction of $3,660,133.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,087 shares in the company, valued at $68,468,006.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,441 shares of company stock worth $26,011,626. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

