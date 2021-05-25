Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 275,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,732 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,101,000 after acquiring an additional 392,768 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 505,773 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 54,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.45.

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

