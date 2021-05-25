Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STLHF) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.35. 107,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 298,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72.

Standard Lithium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STLHF)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

