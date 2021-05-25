Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro Sells 3,848 Shares

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 3,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total value of C$209,320.04.

STN stock opened at C$53.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.90. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of C$37.46 and a 1-year high of C$59.56.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$861.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$876.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.6300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stantec from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Laurentian lifted their target price on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stantec to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.90.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

