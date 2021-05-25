Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Raised by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.1% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 244,242 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,968 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 79,376 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 90,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

SBUX stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.89. 213,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,351,809. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.87. The firm has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a PE ratio of 134.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

