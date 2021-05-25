StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StarTek, Inc. is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites. Their process management service platforms include E-commerce support and fulfillment, provisioning management for telecommunications systems, high-end inbound technical support, and an offering of supply chain management services. As an outsourcer of process management services as its core business, StarTek allows its clients to focus on their primary business, reduce overhead, replace fixed costs with variable costs, and reduce working capital needs. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SRT. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE:SRT opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. StarTek has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $163.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.56 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. On average, research analysts expect that StarTek will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 76,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in StarTek by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in StarTek by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in StarTek by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in StarTek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

