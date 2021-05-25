State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

Shares of STT opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,165 shares of company stock worth $5,369,975. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.