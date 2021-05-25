StealthGas (GASS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect StealthGas to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.87 million. StealthGas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 3.00%. On average, analysts expect StealthGas to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GASS opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

GASS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of StealthGas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

